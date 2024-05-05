Cong’s Deepender, BJP’s Ashok files nomination papers in Haryana

Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Ashok Tanwar filed their nomination papers from the Rohtak and Sirsa parliamentary seats, respectively, on Saturday for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda was accompanied by his wife Hemsweta, his father, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and Rohtak MLA BB Batra while filing the nomination papers in Haryana on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

In the morning, Deepender’s supporters, Congress MLAs, former ministers and legislators arrived at his residence near D Park in the heart of Rohtak city and performed puja. The Congress leader’s parents—former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and mother Asha Hooda—greeted the supporters and leaders with folded hands as they joined the puja.

The 46-year-old leader, who has represented Rohtak constituency thrice in the lower house, was accompanied by his wife Hemsweta, his father, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and Rohtak MLA BB Batra while filing the nomination papers.

Later, Deepender addressed the party workers, who arrived in large numbers at Ambedkar Chowk near the district mini-secretariat in Rohtak. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Jully, the party’s Sonepat candidate Satpal Brahamchari and several Haryana Congress MLAs also addressed the crowd.

In the 2019 polls, Deepender faced defeat from BJP’s Arvind Sharma with a margin of 7,503 votes.

The Congress candidate, along with his wife, greeted the public from the top of an SUV from their residence to the mini-secretariat, which was nearly one km away. Many auto drivers with Congress flags on the top of their vehicles also joined Deepnder’s cavalcade when he was going to file the nomination papers. Youths were carrying his posters and shouted slogans in his favour.

Addressing the workers, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the workers’ hard work will not go in vain and the results of the Lok Sabha polls will change the colour of Haryana politics.

“This election is being fought to save the constitution and the people of Haryana have decided to elect INDIA bloc candidates. The results of Lok Sabha will lay the foundation for the next government in the state. The people are saying that the BJP is going and Congress is returning to power in Haryana. Deepender has raised your voice on every platform and I urge you to ensure his victory with a big margin,” Hooda added.

Deepender said the people of Rohtak had given him responsibility 19 years ago and he is fulfilling his duty with the same zeal and energy.

“BJP candidate Arvind Sharma had asked defence minister Rajnath Singh to set up Sainik School in the district. The BJP has brought up the Agniveer scheme, how can we expect that they will set up Sainik School. The BJP government has shattered the dreams of Haryana youths by introducing Agniveer scheme. The BJP MP remained away from the public in the last five years and he failed to do a single development project but I am sharing my report card from 2005 to 2019 as an MP of Lok Sabha and four years tenure of Rajya Sabha,” he added.

He further said the Congress government brought national projects, including the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Rohtak, the extension of AIIMS at Badhsa in Jhajjar, the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy, the State University of Visual and Performing Arts in Rohtak, Indira Gandhi University at Mirpur in Rewari.

“Two Kendriya Vidyalayas were built in my constituency, two new engineering colleges and hundreds of schools were upgraded,” Deepender added.

Deepender’s wife Hemsweta said Deepender has a vision for this constituency and he has been devoting most of his time to the public. “He has always fulfilled promises made to the public and I am sure the voters will give him blessings,” she added.

Saini accompanies Ashok

The BJP nominee from Sirsa, Ashok, was accompanied by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala, BJP candidate from Hisar, Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Sirsa MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda when he filed his nomination papers.

Addressing a gathering in Sirsa, Saini said, “Congress is a divided house and the BJP is getting better in all ten seats.” He attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for switching his seat from Amethi to Rai Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and accused him of spreading lies to the public.

“In previous Congress regimes, officer posts were given to the close ones of the politicians and influential people but now deserving candidates are recruited for all posts in Haryana. We have kept a tab on the corruption,” he added.

“I express my gratitude to the people for their unprecedented love and support. Sirsa’s faith in Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji was firm and will remain so,” said Ashok in a post on X.

Ashok, a former MP from Sirsa, had quit the AAP and joined the BJP earlier this year. Before that, he had quit the Congress in 2019 and joined AAP in 2022. In between, he had floated his party and even joined the Trinamool Congress for a brief period. The seat is presently represented by BJP’s Sunita Duggal. From Sirsa, the Congress has fielded party general secretary and former Union minister Kumari Selja.

BJP’s Dharambir files nomination from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh

BJP leader Dharambir Singh filed nomination papers from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary seat on Saturday. Dharambir Singh was accompanied by former education minister Rambilas Sharma and minister Abhay Yadav during the filing of his nomination.

The two-time MP is pitted against his ex-colleague and friend Rao Dan Singh of the Congress. Dharambir Singh said people will shower blessings on him for the third consecutive term.

With inputs from agency