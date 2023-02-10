Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Constable arrested for thrashing ASI in Haryana’s Panipat

Constable arrested for thrashing ASI in Haryana’s Panipat

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 01:57 AM IST

The head constable Ashish Kumar, who is also known by his nickname Singham, is posted in the traffic wing in Panipat. He has been booked under sections 186, 323, 332, 353, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code

The Panipat head constable was produced before the court, and the police also sought his remand for interrogation, but the court sent him to judicial custody
The Panipat head constable was produced before the court, and the police also sought his remand for interrogation, but the court sent him to judicial custody
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A head constable of the Panipat police has been arrested for allegedly thrashing and obstructing an assistant sub-inspector from discharging his duty.

The head constable Ashish Kumar, who is also known by his nickname Singham, is posted in the traffic wing. He has been booked under sections 186, 323, 332, 353, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code recently and was arrested on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The cop was produced before the court, and the police also sought his remand for interrogation, but the court sent him to judicial custody. High drama was witnessed in the Panipat district court when the police produced the accused cop. A group of supporters held a protest and termed the police action as malicious. The protesters demanded a fair investigation into this matter.

As per the information, head constable Ashish Kumar and ASI had clashed on January 2. Ashish had started to record videos of ASI, who was on duty. Ashish had accused ASI of taking bribes from the vehicle drivers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out