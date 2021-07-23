Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Construction of govt college Ludhiana (east) building hits roadblock

The finance departement is yet to release pending funds of ₹3.5 crore to the contractor, which is causing the delay
By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:48 PM IST
The finishing of the Government College Ludhiana (east) building and white washing is pending. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

The construction of the new building of Government College, Ludhiana (east), opposite Vardhman Mill on Chandigarh Road, has slowed down as the finance department has failed to release pending funds of 3.5 crore to the contractor.

A visit to the site reveals that the administrative, arts and science blocks are ready, and all doors and windows have been installed. However, the finishing of the building and white washing is pending.

Executive engineer of the public works department (PWD), Adesh Gupta, said, “All three blocks are ready and only the finishing of the building is left. The work slowed down as the contractor has not received funds from the higher education department.”

The project is worth 12 crore and is coming up on five acres of land. Construction started on November 3, 2018, and the contractor will hand over the building only after receiving the remaining amount. In June last year, the work on the construction of the new building of the third government college in the city had come to a halt due to the paucity of funds.

Sanjay Talwar, MLA of Ludhiana East, who took the initiative to start the project, said, “I have sent the demand to hire Class- 4 employees and security guard for the college and classes for BA course will start from next month at the new building. The college already has five teachers who are conducting online classes from the premises of SCD Government College. Over 40 lakh has been approved for the furniture and I will also provide 1 crore from MLA’s quota. The balance funds will be released to the contractor in next 10 days.”

The foundation stone of the building was laid on January 28, 2018. On April 11, 2018, a team comprising the director, public instructions (colleges), former deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and other officials inspected a community centre at Jamalpur to start BA part 1 and part 2 classes temporarily from there. Students of these classes were supposed to be later shifted to the new college. For the last three years, students of the Government College, Ludhiana east, had been attending classes on the premises of SCD Government College.

