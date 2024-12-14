Construction work on Mohali’s first concrete road begins

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu inaugurated the construction work of Mohali’s first concrete road in front of Phase-6 bus stand on Friday. Construction work of Mohali’s first concrete road in front of Phase-6 bus stand underway. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu said the 1-km road will be constructed at ₹1.5 crore. “This industrial area was neglected and the construction of this concrete road will change the look of the entire area,” he added.

He said apart from this, a road in Industrial Area, Phase 3, is also being made of concrete as it was in a bad condition due to the movement of heavy vehicles. Sidhu said the construction of this road will provide great relief to industrialists. The mayor said along with residential areas, municipal corporation (MC) is also taking full care of industrial areas under its jurisdiction.