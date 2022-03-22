Contacts of Ludhiana MC officials displayed at zonal offices

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – which swept the Punjab assembly elections with its promise to check corruption and improve working of public offices – finally in the driver’s seat, the municipal corporation (MC) has prominently displayed the names and contact numbers of clerks and inspectors in the civic body’s offices.

In a first, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has issued directions to display the list in all four zonal offices of the civic body, so that the public is not harassed and does not fall pray to touts. The contact numbers of all senior officials, including the zonal superintendent and zonal commissioners, will also be displayed in the offices so that the public can contact them if they face any kind of trouble or are asked for a bribe.

The charts, which are being pasted in the zonal offices, display the name of the clerk and inspector, their respective blocks (areas), their contact numbers, room and table number. The staff have been directed to reach the office by 9am, or face legal action.

An official, requesting anonymity, visitors are often found absent from their respective seats, which encourages corruption and the public prefers to get the work done through agents. Zonal commissioners have also been directed to ensure that agents are not entertained at the MC suvidha kendras and the public should be asked to personally visit the office for getting the work done.

Zonal superintendent (Zone D) Vivek Verma said the public can call the commissioner,in case they find a clerk or inspector missing from their seat.

The MC commissioner said directions have been issued to zonal commissioners to randomly contact applicants who visit the MC offices to enquire whether they faced trouble getting their work done. “The state government has issued strict directions to curb corruption and ensure public convenience in offices. If any complaint is received against the staffers, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

