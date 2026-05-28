Contempt case: GNDU VC, registrar get 1-month jail

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sentenced Guru Nanak Dev University’s (GNDU) vice chancellor (VC) Karamjeet Singh and registrar Karamjit Singh Chahal to one-month jail in a contempt case. In March 2025, the HC, acting on contempt petitions, observed that respondents misinterpreted the order as there is no condition of completion of 10 years of service for claiming minimum pay scale and framed charges under the Contempt of Courts Act against the VC and the registrar.

“Keeping in view their incorrigible attitude, they are held guilty of willfully disobeying the orders passed by this court and consequently are held guilty of committing contempt of court,” the bench of justice Pankaj Jain ordered in their presence on May 26. However, it said that simple imprisonment of one month would remain suspended till July 7 to enable them to prefer an appeal against the order.

The order came in a contempt petition moved by university’s employees alleging violation of the HC order. In 2024, the HC disposed of petitions from electrician, helper, security guard, ground man, sewadar, etc., working on daily-wage basis, who had claimed regularisation of their services. The court had disposed of the petitions in terms of a Supreme Court decision in “State of Punjab Vs Jagjit Singh” case of 2017. According to the same, there is no such condition of completion of 10 years of service for making an individual eligible for the minimum of pay scale.

However, the university introduced a condition that employee shall be eligible for the minimum pay scale only after having worked for 10 years. In March 2025, the HC, acting on contempt petitions, observed that respondents misinterpreted the order as there is no condition of completion of 10 years of service for claiming minimum pay scale and framed charges under the Contempt of Courts Act against the VC and the registrar.

Despite that, an affidavit came from the VC and registrar again reiterating their stand and insisting upon 10 years of service condition. The university also passed order to that effect in respect of those employees.