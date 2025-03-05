Contempt of court: Himachal HC issues show-cause notices to ex-Lok Sabha MP, son

The Himachal Pradesh high court has issued show-cause notices to former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Sushant and his son Dhairya Sushant for criminal contempt of court taking suo motu notice after a video was uploaded on social media levelling serious allegations against the judiciary. The Himachal Pradesh high court has issued show-cause notices to former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Sushant and his son Dhairya Sushant for criminal contempt of court taking suo motu notice after a video was uploaded on social media levelling serious allegations against the judiciary. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

A division bench of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja issued show-cause notices under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, directing them to respond by April 7, 2025.

“We find that Dhairya Sushant has made serious allegations not only against the institution of judiciary but has also unnecessarily targeted one of the judges of this court.... but also access to the judge(s),” reads the order.

The high court issued show-cause notices to the individuals, asking them to explain why they should not face criminal contempt proceedings. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on April 7, 2025.

The contempt proceedings were initiated after a video was uploaded on Facebook containing statements regarding the judicial system. The court reviewed the Hindi and English transcriptions of the video.

The court found certain remarks in the video to be prima facie contemptuous and potentially in violation of the Contempt of Courts Act. The court directed its registry to provide a complete paper book of the case to the advocate general, Anup Rattan, and his legal team.