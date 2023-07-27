Ludhiana: Contractor leaves ailing labourer to die in park, booked

The local police have book a contractor and his aide for allegedly leaving an ailing labourer, working for him, in a public part instead of taking him to hospital, leading to his death. Contractor leaves ailing labourer to die in park in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The locals noticed the labourer in a park at Partap Colony and rushed him to civil hospital for treatment in an ambulance, where he died.

After his death, the Division number 5 police booked labour contractor Kahan Singh of Rishi Nagar in Ludhiana and his aide, who is yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of one Mukesh Kumar of Jawahar Nagar, stating that he came to know that the contractor had deployed some labourers in razing a building in Shakti Nagar area. He said that a labourer working there fell ill and fainted.

The contractor along with his aide took the ailing worker in an auto stating that he is taking him to hospital. The complainant said that instead of taking the victim to the hospital, the accused left him in a park near Geeta Mandir in Partap Colony and fled.

The locals noticed the labourer and rushed him to the hospital. While undergoing treatment, the man died in the hospital.

Head constable, Rakesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that after investigating the case, the police lodged an FIR under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The police are trying to identify the victim, so that his body could be handed over to his family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON