Contractual PRTC driver held with 5kg poppy husk in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Contractual PRTC driver held with 5kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, is a PRTC driver; police said the accused procured the poppy husk from Lahori Gate in Delhi
Police arrested a contractual PRTC driver for possessing 5kg poppy husk. (HT File)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The division number 5 police on Tuesday arrested a bus driver with 5 kg of poppy husk.

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, was working as a contractual bus driver with PRTC.

Police said the accused procured the poppy husk from Lahori Gate in Delhi. The accused was arrested at a police naka near the bus stand. During the questioning, the accused said he was an addict himself and sold poppy husk to make easy money.

A case has been registered under section 15,61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

