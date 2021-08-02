Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Contractual staff’s strike to affect bus services in Ludhiana on August 3, 4
chandigarh news

Contractual staff’s strike to affect bus services in Ludhiana on August 3, 4

Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contractual Employees Union has been demanding regularisation of contractual employees; a two-hour strike has been announced from 10am to 12pm
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Movement of over 100 buses is expected to be hit due to the strike. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contractual Employees Union has announced a two-hour strike from 10am to 12pm on August 3 and 4 to protest against the delay in regularisation of contractual staff.

During the strike, the employees will close the entry gate of the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana, denying entry to bus operators. Movement of over 100 buses is expected to be hit due to the strike.

The union has also announced a three-day strike from August 9, as part of which a protest will be staged outside the house of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh or state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on August 10.

Union’s district president Shamsher Singh said, “The government had promised to regularise the contractual staff before the 2017 Assembly Elections, but four years later no steps have been taken in this regard. State transport minister Razia Sultana had also assured to fulfil our demand in a recent meeting. We will start an indefinite strike if the government fails to act soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

‘Disappointed’ Pakistani fan’s meme makes it to world’s first meme museum

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP