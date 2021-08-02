Contractual staff’s strike to affect bus services in Ludhiana on August 3, 4

The Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contractual Employees Union has announced a two-hour strike from 10am to 12pm on August 3 and 4 to protest against the delay in regularisation of contractual staff.

During the strike, the employees will close the entry gate of the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana, denying entry to bus operators. Movement of over 100 buses is expected to be hit due to the strike.

The union has also announced a three-day strike from August 9, as part of which a protest will be staged outside the house of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh or state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on August 10.

Union’s district president Shamsher Singh said, “The government had promised to regularise the contractual staff before the 2017 Assembly Elections, but four years later no steps have been taken in this regard. State transport minister Razia Sultana had also assured to fulfil our demand in a recent meeting. We will start an indefinite strike if the government fails to act soon.”