Controversy erupts over posting of non-Hindus at Jawalamukhi temple

A controversy erupted on Sunday after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy questioned the Himachal Pradesh government over positing non-Hindus to administer the Jawalamukhi Temple in Kangra.

“Himachal Pradesh gov appoints non-Hindus to administer Jawalamukhi Temple - a Shakti Peeth. HP gov has completely taken over most of the Temples. Politicians and babus run Hindu Temples as their personal fiefdoms. Temple administration comes directly under CM,” (sic) Swamy tweeted.

He also posted a photo of an apparent positing order on his twitter handle and wrote “Any idea about this?”

His tweet soon went viral garnering 7,960 likes and 2,233 re-tweets. People were divided over the issue and many netizens attacked the government while others termed it as an attempt to create communal divide.

Meanwhile, in a response to Swamy, the Kangra DC wrote that both officers were appointed at the temple in 2017 and were removed after local people objected: “Both appointed in temple in 2017 by the Previous govt. People objected to their presence around temple even though they were posted in the temple resthouse. So I transferred them 50km away to District Headquarters in order to maintain communal harmony & Law and Order,”(s ic) tweeted Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.