Convict shot dead outside Hoshiarpur hospital in escape attempt

A convict serving a sentence in the Hoshiarpur Central Jail was shot dead outside the local Civil Hospital on Saturday. The shooting occurred after a scuffle with the police official who was escorting him back to prison following a medical examination.

Nasib Singh, a convict of Hoshiarpur jail, was shot dead outside the local Civil Hospital on Saturday after he attacked a policeman escorting him back to prison following a medical check-up. (Representational photo)

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The convict, Nasib Singh of Kotla Gonspur village, had been brought to the hospital for a check-up along with two undertrials. According to authorities, as the prisoners were being led back to their transport, Nasib Singh freed his hands from his handcuffs, pulled out a sharp-edged weapon, and stabbed senior constable Jasdeep Singh in a bid to escape.

“In an attempt to escape custody, the convict attacked the senior constable multiple times and tried to snatch his service revolver,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik. “In the melee, the weapon went off and the bullet hit the convict.”

Nasib Singh was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital emergency room.

Senior medical officer Navjot Singh, the hospital in-charge, said that senior constable Jasdeep Singh sustained multiple injuries to his face and limbs during the attack.

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{{^usCountry}} Nasib Singh was a hardened criminal facing seven charges, including murder, attempt to murder, and narcotics smuggling. He said his father is also currently serving a sentence in a separate criminal case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nasib Singh was a hardened criminal facing seven charges, including murder, attempt to murder, and narcotics smuggling. He said his father is also currently serving a sentence in a separate criminal case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An investigation is underway to determine how and where the convict managed to procure the sharp-edged weapon while in custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An investigation is underway to determine how and where the convict managed to procure the sharp-edged weapon while in custody. {{/usCountry}}

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