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Convict shot dead outside Hoshiarpur hospital in escape attempt

A convict in Hoshiarpur Jail was shot dead after attacking a police officer during an escape attempt post-medical exam; investigation ongoing.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 05:05 pm IST
By Harpreet Kaur
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A convict serving a sentence in the Hoshiarpur Central Jail was shot dead outside the local Civil Hospital on Saturday. The shooting occurred after a scuffle with the police official who was escorting him back to prison following a medical examination.

Nasib Singh, a convict of Hoshiarpur jail, was shot dead outside the local Civil Hospital on Saturday after he attacked a policeman escorting him back to prison following a medical check-up. (Representational photo)

The convict, Nasib Singh of Kotla Gonspur village, had been brought to the hospital for a check-up along with two undertrials. According to authorities, as the prisoners were being led back to their transport, Nasib Singh freed his hands from his handcuffs, pulled out a sharp-edged weapon, and stabbed senior constable Jasdeep Singh in a bid to escape.

“In an attempt to escape custody, the convict attacked the senior constable multiple times and tried to snatch his service revolver,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik. “In the melee, the weapon went off and the bullet hit the convict.”

Nasib Singh was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital emergency room.

Senior medical officer Navjot Singh, the hospital in-charge, said that senior constable Jasdeep Singh sustained multiple injuries to his face and limbs during the attack.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Convict shot dead outside Hoshiarpur hospital in escape attempt
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Convict shot dead outside Hoshiarpur hospital in escape attempt
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