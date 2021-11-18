Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cop dies after falling off 25th floor of housing society in Balongi
chandigarh news

Cop dies after falling off 25th floor of housing society in Balongi

The cop identified as Ajay Sharma, who was a resident of Kharar, had gone to ATS towers for some work.
The body of cop in the mortuary and his post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday at the civil hospital in Phase-6. (HT File)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 42-year-old cop, who was working as reader of DIG (STF) died after falling off the 25th floor of ATS towers in Mohali. The cop identified as Ajay Sharma, who was a resident of Kharar, had gone to ATS towers for some work.

Rajpal Gill, station house officer of Balongi, said, Sharma slipped and fell off the 25th floor of the building.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am on Wednesday and the security guard informed the police around 7 am. “We have kept the body in the mortuary and his post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday at the civil hospital in Phase-6,” said Gill.

He further said, “We are trying to find out if there is any foul play in his death.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP