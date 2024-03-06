 Cop found murdered inside car in Jhajjar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cop found murdered inside car in Jhajjar

Cop found murdered inside car in Jhajjar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 06, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Haryana police personnel found dead in car in Jhajjar village. Initial investigations suggest murder, not suicide. Case registered against unknown assailants.

A Haryana police personnel was found murdered inside his car in Bhurawas village in Jhajjar on Tuesday.

A Haryana police personnel was found murdered inside his car in Bhurawas village in Jhajjar (HT Photo)
A Haryana police personnel was found murdered inside his car in Bhurawas village in Jhajjar (HT Photo)

The victim, Satbir, 47, of Bhurawas village, was posted in the Special Task Force (STF) in Rohtak. The victim’s father-in-law Rajender of Dubaldhan village in Jhajjar said Satbir had returned to his village on Monday night to run some errands. “Satbir was found dead inside his car. The bullet shattered the windshield, and Satbir sustained injuries to his head,” he said in his complaint, adding that the scene seemed to be staged to resemble a death by suicide.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Salhawas station house officer Parkash Chander said that initial investigations point towards murder, as the victim had sustained bullet wounds near his ear and head. “Bullets were fired at the windshield and roof of the car,” he said, adding, “We have registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act against unknown assailants.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On