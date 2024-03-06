Cop found murdered inside car in Jhajjar

A Haryana police personnel was found murdered inside his car in Bhurawas village in Jhajjar on Tuesday. A Haryana police personnel was found murdered inside his car in Bhurawas village in Jhajjar (HT Photo)

The victim, Satbir, 47, of Bhurawas village, was posted in the Special Task Force (STF) in Rohtak. The victim’s father-in-law Rajender of Dubaldhan village in Jhajjar said Satbir had returned to his village on Monday night to run some errands. “Satbir was found dead inside his car. The bullet shattered the windshield, and Satbir sustained injuries to his head,” he said in his complaint, adding that the scene seemed to be staged to resemble a death by suicide.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Salhawas station house officer Parkash Chander said that initial investigations point towards murder, as the victim had sustained bullet wounds near his ear and head. “Bullets were fired at the windshield and roof of the car,” he said, adding, “We have registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act against unknown assailants.”