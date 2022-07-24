Cop injured as truck hits police vehicle in Panipat

A constable of the Panipat police sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit a police vehicle near Karhans road of Samalkha in Panipat district late on Friday night.

The police vehicle was also damaged in this incident. The injured has been identified as constable Deepak Kumar and he has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

In the complaint to the police, ASI Dharampal said that the incident took place late on Friday night when he along with the team was present on the Karhans mod for checking. Meanwhile, they noticed a truck coming from the wrong side and they signalled it to stop.

He said the truck driver did not stop the vehicle and turned it towards the police party and hit the police vehicle. Constable Deepak, who was inside the police vehicle, sustained injuries.

The ASI said after hitting the police vehicle, the truck driver, Jagsher Singh of Sangrur in Punjab, was taken into custody and he has been booked under Sections 279, 332, 353, 186, 308 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

