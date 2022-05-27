Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

The cop was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck near Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area’s Phase 8
Published on May 27, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area’s Phase 8.

Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. A case has been registered under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code.

In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh’s Sector 44.

She told the police that her purse contained an ATM card, a pen drive, a wrist watch, her Aadhaar card and 2,000..

