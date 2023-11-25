Cops arrest two aides of Sonu Khatri gang with illegal weapons, drugs

The district police arrested two members of the Sonu Khattri gang with five illegal weapons and 350 grams of heroin on Friday.

The district police arrested two members of the Sonu Khattri gang with five illegal weapons and 350 grams of heroin on Friday.

Senior superintendent of police Dr Akhil Chaudhary said in an input-based operation, CIA, SBS Nagar apprehended two persons along with a vehicle while patrolling in the area of Bhaura village.

The arrested accused have been identified as Davinder Suman alias Binda and Akash of Balachaur.

The SSP said during the search, 350 grams of heroin, five illegal weapons along with seven live cartridges were recovered from them.

The SSP said during the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that Sukhwinder Singh alias Manni, who flew to the UK a few months back, is the intermediary supplier of drug smuggler Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri, who is now believed to be in the US and running drug module from there.

“Sukhwinder made contact with accused Davinder and Akash through virtual mobile numbers. Accused Davinder Suman @ Binda and Akash were working as ground-level suppliers for the drug peddlers,” he said.

