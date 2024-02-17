Cops attacked: Unidentified farmers booked for ‘assault’

Four days after the protests began on Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu, Ambala supreintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Friday said that they have registered two criminal cases against unidentified farmers for allegedly attacking the forces. Protesters run for cover after cops fired tear-gas shells at Shambhu border on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/Ht)

This comes after Haryana Police on Friday released video clips of several farmers, showing them pelting stones and purportedly attempting to provoke the security personnel at Shambhu border near Ambala.

In its post on ‘X’, police said that “ruckus” cannot be allowed under the guise of farmers’ movement.

Speaking to media for the first time since the protests began at Shambhu on Tuesday, the SP said they have undertaken a much-restrained exercise to control the protestors in the past few days.

“The protesters on the other side have hurled stones and petrol bombs and tried to hit the forces using tractors at the Shambhu border during the protests. In view of this, two criminal cases were registered at Ambala Sadar police station against unidentified farmers,” he told HT.

The SP said that various photos and videos have been released on the social media accounts of Haryana Police, appealing to the general public to help identifying them.

In one of the videos shared by the Haryana Police on X, many young protesters with faces covered could be seen hurling stones at the security personnel at the Shambhu border.

“Under the guise of farmers’ movement, miscreants are creating disorder at the Shambhu barrier,” police said in a post.

They also said that despite assurance of a peaceful protest at the Shambhu border, continuous efforts are being made by protesters to provoke policemen.

A police spokesperson said that in the barb of protests, some unknown men are carrying out anti-social activities at the border and engaging in stone-pelting regularly resulting in injuries to 18 personnel from Haryana Police including a DSP-rank officer and seven from paramilitary forces.

Earlier, Haryana Police official had put in a request to the protesters that they shouldn’t try to reach the barricading and hold the peaceful protest away from the barricading.

Speaking on the issue, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, BKU (Sidhupur) convener, who is at the forefront of the “Delhi Chalo” march, claimed that they had caught a few outsiders, who were instigating the youngsters to indulge in violence.

“We have already handed over a few people to Punjab Police, and they have started the inquiry into the matter. This is a serious issue,” said Dallewal.

SP Randhawa also denied any use of pellet gun at the Shambhu border.

He further said that no tear gas shells were fired unnecessarily and the administration always tried to engage a dialogue with the protesting farmers.

“I’ve issued clear directions to the forces to avoid unessential use of force. There have been a lot of abuses from the other side, but our forces did not lose control. They have removed our first layer of barricading and tried to come forward on Friday as well, but there was no restrain on the protestors,” he added.

The SP also appealed to the farmer leaders to control these protestors at the forefront and do not provoke the forces.

The farmer leader, on youngsters indulging in violence, said that the many youngsters were not experienced, therefore, they could easily be instigated by the unscrupulous elements. Dallewal also appealed the youngsters to show patience and maintain peace.

Swaran Singh Pandher, another senior farmer leader, said that their volunteers had caught some suspicious people, therefore, more efforts had to be put in to save the protest from derailing.

Meanwhile, a cop stationed at Shambhu border amid the ongoing protest died of cardiac arrest. Identified as sub-inspector Hira Lal, 52, he breathed his last at the Ambala Cantt civil hospital on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)