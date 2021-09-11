Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cops on toes as suspicious men visit house of Bargari sacrilege accused
chandigarh news

Cops on toes as suspicious men visit house of Bargari sacrilege accused

Moga police in June had claimed that banned Khalistan Tiger Force was planning to kill the accused Dera Sacha Sauda follower
By Parteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 02:54 AM IST
A police vehicle torched by protesters in the wake of sacrilege incidents in Faridkot district in 2015.

Three suspicious persons on Friday visited the residence of Bargari sacrilege accused and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Shakti Singh at Daggo Romana village in Faridkot district, enquiring about his whereabouts and left soon after coming to know that he was not around.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh said they have started investigation into the matter. “We are checking CCTV footage to identify the men who visited Shakti’s house,” he added.

Shakti, who is out on bail in the Bargari sacrilege and the derogatory poster cases, is facing three FIRs in connection with the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. In June, the Moga police had claimed that the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) was planning to kill him.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, it was found that three unidentified persons in a Mahindra TUV are seen coming towards Shakti’s house, another police official said.

“One of them came out of the car at some distance, walked towards the house and rang the bell. The others also joined him in the meantime. Someone from the family opened the door and the first man enquired about Shakti’s whereabouts, saying Baljit Singh (another accused in the Bargari sacrilege case) had sent them. When family members told them that Shakti was not home, they left without disclosing their identity. When contacted, Baljit told them that he had not sent anyone,” the official added.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases had arrested Shakti along with other accused on May 16.

The alleged plan to eliminate Shakti came to the fore during the interrogation of two KTF operatives who allegedly killed a prominent dera follower in Bathinda last year. They were arrested by the Moga police on May 22.

