Cops ‘violated’ maryada at Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara: Akal Takht jathedar

Condemning police action at Gurdwara Akal Bunga in historic town of Sultanpur Lodhi, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday held the Punjab Police responsible for the “violation” of maryada (religious protocol in the gurdwara) there.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh (HT file)

In a communique issued here, he reacted to the clash held between the cops and Nihangs in the gurdwara, that claimed life of one Home Guards jawan on Thursday. The cops carried out the action during wee hours to vacate the gurdwara from a group of Nihangs having control of the gurdwara amid the dispute between two groups.

Giani Raghbir Singh said the police entering the gurdwara by wearing shoes is a condemnable act. “The clash held amid the celebrations of Parkash Purb hurt sentiments of Sikhs. When the police entered the gurdwara, akhand path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) was going on and it could have interrupted due to the incident, but the SGPC employees prevented any such situation.”

“Death of a jawan in the clash is unfortunate. The act of meddling in the matter of Nihangs in an unprofessional manner and violating the maryada raises questions on the intention of the police and the state government,” he said, adding that, “Sikh organisations should resolve their issues by sitting together, so that external forces do not succeed in interfering in their matters.”