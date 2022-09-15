Corruption case: HC confirms anticipatory bail of former DGP Saini

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday confirmed the interim protection from arrest to former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in a September 2020 FIR registered in an alleged case of corruption.

He was given interim protection on April 28.

The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan passed the order while observing that from the reading of the pleadings, it was forthcoming that Saini had joined investigation, co-operated and handed over the required documents to the vigilance bureau. Considering that the petitioner has cooperated in the investigation and his custody as on date is not required, the interim anticipatory bail granted is made absolute, the court ordered asking Saini to join probe as and when called.

The FIR of September 17, 2020, was registered by vigilance bureau under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and forgery, criminal conspiracy etc against PWD executive engineer Nimratdeep Singh and his father Surinderjit Singh Jaspal among others, who had sold Sector-20 house in Chandigarh to Saini.

On August 2, 2021, Saini was roped in as accused during previous Congress government tenure. The vigilance in the FIR had claimed that property was obtained with proceeds of crime.