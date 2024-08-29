The Punjab health department has initiated an investigation into the allegations of prevailing corruption in the office of the civil surgeon in Barnala. The probe is said to have been ordered following complaints from local doctors who claimed they were being coerced into paying bribes for getting their official works done. Corruption probe against Barnala civil surgeon’s office begins

Principal secretary Kumar Rahul and Dr Hitinder Kaur, director of the health department, confirmed that a director-level officer would investigate the matter.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCSMA), Barnala, had alleged that the doctors were being charged for forwarding their applications for routine works, such as no objection certificates (NOC) for postgraduation, probation clearances, childcare leave and earned leave. The association also claimed that virtually a “bribe rate card” has been in place, demanding sums ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹8,000 for NOCs, ₹10,000 for probation clearance and ₹6,000 for earned leave.

Health officials have confirmed that the inquiry is already underway and the investigating officer has been recording the statements of the Barnala doctors who have lodged the complaint.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh has already expressed his displeasure over the allegations, instructing the department to take swift action based on the findings of the investigation. “This is a serious matter and one of our health directors has been tasked with probing the complaints. We will take appropriate action based on the inquiry report’s conclusions,” said a senior health official.

Meanwhile, Dr Akhil Sarin, president of the PCMSA, lamented the situation, stating, “It is a sad state of affairs when doctors are asked to pay bribes for their routine works. We demand that these activities should immediately be stopped so that doctors can focus on treating patients.”