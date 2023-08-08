Ludhiana police arrest two Delhi men for 28 lakh theft

In a joint operation conducted by counter intelligence and the Delhi Police, the Ludhiana Police arrested two Delhi men for allegedly stealing a bag containing ₹28 lakh from an SUV near South City here last week.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The police have recovered ₹15.21 lakh from their possession, while two of the accused are still absconding.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sanju, 20, and Sumit, 21, both residents of New Delhi. Notably, Sumit was already facing trial in three prior theft cases and had recently been released on bail from Amritsar Jail.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police was pursuing the accused since the time of the theft. The chase led the officers through Jagraon, Raikot, and Bathinda, where the culprits had established a hideout. On Monday night, the two accused were apprehended from Delhi.

It has been discovered that the four accused arrived in Ludhiana on August 3 with the intention of committing the theft. Their modus operandi involved identifying luxury cars with bags inside and then tailing their targets, the commissioner of police said.

Whenever the targeted vehicles came to a halt due to traffic signals or jams, the accused would seize the opportunity to steal the bags after opening the car doors. In some instances, they would deceive the vehicle occupants by feigning a flat tire, prompting them to exit the car to inspect it and during this diversion, the bags were swiftly stolen, he said, adding that the accused would promptly flee the city to avoid police.

On August 3, the accused managed to steal a bag containing ₹28 lakh from the a Range Rover belonging to realtor Karan Arora in South City. Witnesses reported two men escaping on a motorcycle with the stolen bag. An FIR was filed against unidentified accused.

The police are also questioning the accused regarding their involvement in similar incidents reported in the city. A similar incident occurred on June 5 where two miscreants on a bike tricked a trader in Haibowal by falsely claiming a flat tire. While the trader and his driver were checking the tyres, the accused fled with a bag containing ₹11.50 lakh. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

Commissioner of police Sidhu appealed to the locals for not carrying huge cash and other valuables with such carelessness. He said that with such carelessness, they invite miscreants to execute crime.

