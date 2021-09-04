Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Counterfeit pesticides, fertilisers seized in Ludhiana, six booked
chandigarh news

Counterfeit pesticides, fertilisers seized in Ludhiana, six booked

The trader was found selling fake chlorpyrifos, hydrochloride, fipronil and triacontanol using the name of Orchid Agro Systems, Universal Specialty Chemicals Private Limited
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Farmers should purchase medicines and fertilisers only from registered dealers, get a fixed bill and notify any suspicious businesses to agriculture department, said Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agriculture officer, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The district department of agriculture and farmers welfare raided the warehouse of a fertiliser trader on Lakhowal Kuhara Road in Koom Kalan on Friday and seized large quantities of counterfeit pesticides and fertilisers.

Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agriculture officer, Ludhiana, said the department had received complaints that counterfeit material was being sold at the warehouse using various brand names.

Therefore, on the orders of the agriculture director, a team, comprising Pradeep Singh Tiwana, Girjesh Bhargav, Jatinder Singh and Gaurav Dhir, raided the warehouse.

The trader was found selling fake chlorpyrifos, hydrochloride, fipronil and triacontanol using the name of Orchid Agro Systems, Universal Specialty Chemicals Private Limited.

“Due to this, not only was the company suffering huge losses, but farmers, who were purchasing the fertilisers, were also being duped,” said Benipal.

The department seized and sealed the material, and booked Rahul, Rajiv, Hakim, Manish Gupta, Amit Kumar and Pradeep Kumar under Sections 7, 8 and 9 of the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985; Sections 3, 7 and 9 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955; Sections 13, 17, 18 and 33 of the Insecticides Act; Section 9 of the Insecticides Rules as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

RELATED STORIES

Benipal said the department had also informed the Koom Kalan SHO for further action. He appealed to farmers to purchase medicines and fertilisers only from registered dealers, get a fixed bill and notify any suspicious businesses to agriculture department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dumping garbage in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah to invite 5,000 fine

Criminal cases against MPs/MLAs: 17 FIRs under investigation against Bains, govt tells HC

Congress leader receives death threats, FIR lodged in Ludhiana

Don’t indulge in politics over Jallianwala Bagh memorial: Bitta
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP