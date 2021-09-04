Counterfeit pesticides, fertilisers seized in Ludhiana, six booked

The district department of agriculture and farmers welfare raided the warehouse of a fertiliser trader on Lakhowal Kuhara Road in Koom Kalan on Friday and seized large quantities of counterfeit pesticides and fertilisers.

Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agriculture officer, Ludhiana, said the department had received complaints that counterfeit material was being sold at the warehouse using various brand names.

Therefore, on the orders of the agriculture director, a team, comprising Pradeep Singh Tiwana, Girjesh Bhargav, Jatinder Singh and Gaurav Dhir, raided the warehouse.

The trader was found selling fake chlorpyrifos, hydrochloride, fipronil and triacontanol using the name of Orchid Agro Systems, Universal Specialty Chemicals Private Limited.

“Due to this, not only was the company suffering huge losses, but farmers, who were purchasing the fertilisers, were also being duped,” said Benipal.

The department seized and sealed the material, and booked Rahul, Rajiv, Hakim, Manish Gupta, Amit Kumar and Pradeep Kumar under Sections 7, 8 and 9 of the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985; Sections 3, 7 and 9 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955; Sections 13, 17, 18 and 33 of the Insecticides Act; Section 9 of the Insecticides Rules as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Benipal said the department had also informed the Koom Kalan SHO for further action. He appealed to farmers to purchase medicines and fertilisers only from registered dealers, get a fixed bill and notify any suspicious businesses to agriculture department.