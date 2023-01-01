Country’s economy on verge of collapse: Partap Singh Bajwa

CHANDIGARH Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday, while launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government, claimed that the economic condition of India under the approximately nine-year regime of BJP was on verge of collapsing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Bajwa said the central government borrowed ₹ 100 lakh crore from international financial institutions in the past nine years. “Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, the debt of India was around ₹ 55 lakh crore and around 42% of the total tax revenue was being paid as interest on this debt,” the Congress leader, asking if this was how the BJP was planning to achieve USD 5 trillion GDP by 2024-25.

Bajwa said that as former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan in a conversation with Rahul Gandhi had stated that the year 2023 would be a difficult year for the Indian economy as well as the rest of the world, the Union government must take constructive steps to smoothen the lives of the weaker sections in particular and common people in general.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}