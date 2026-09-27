Couple among three killed as ambulance collides with trailer in Jhajjar

Three persons, including an elderly couple and an ambulance driver, were killed and another person was injured when an ambulance collided with a trailer near Badli of Jhajjar turn on the Gurugram-Jhajjar road on Saturday evening.

An FIR was registered against the trailer driver on the deceased couples’ son’s complaint. (HT Photo)

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According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, 58, her husband Som Prakash, 59, residents of the Kachha Beri Road area, along with the ambulance driver Parmod, 32. However their son, Pankaj, travelling with the couple sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased Som Prakash was serving as an inspector in the CISF and was due to retire in about four months.

According to reports, Lakshmi, accompanied by her husband and their son, was returning home to Jhajjar from Gurugram after medical treatment when the accident occurred near Pelpa turn.

According to the information, driver Pramod died on the spot, while Lakshmi, Som Prakash and Pankaj were first taken to Jhajjar civil hospital. Due to their critical condition, the couple was later referred to PGIMS Rohtak but died on the way. Police have taken the bodies into custody and shifted them to the civil hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered against the trailer driver on Pankaj’s complaint. The police have taken the trailer into custody and begun searching for the driver. The trailer has been seized and a search for the absconding driver has been launched, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered against the trailer driver on Pankaj’s complaint. The police have taken the trailer into custody and begun searching for the driver. The trailer has been seized and a search for the absconding driver has been launched, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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