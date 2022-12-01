Couple attacked in Mullanpur for marrying against family’s wishes

Upset over their 30-year-old daughter marrying a Ludhiana resident against their wishes, a Mullanpur family allegedly tried to kill the couple, near Bharoungian light point here on late Tuesday evening.

The woman’s brother and cousin have been arrested while 14 others, including her mother, have been booked for attempt-to-murder. While her mother, brother and two cousins have been named in the FIR, the rest are yet to be identified.

The woman’s husband, who is the complainant in the case, told the police that they had solemnised their marriage in the Punjab and Haryana high court on September 14, 2021.

While the rest of the family boycotted them, his wife’s mother stayed in touch with her over the phone.

On Tuesday, she called her home on the pretext of handing over something important to her.

“When we reached the Bharoungian light point in Mullanpur, our Verna car was hit by an Innova and a tractor. Before we could react, my wife’s brother dragged her out of our car and forcefully took her into their vehicle and thrashed her. Her cousins, who were armed with swords and rods, opened attack on me,” said the complainant, who is hospitalised with critical injuries, including one near the eye.

The complainant further alleged that the accused took his wife and him near a tubewell, where they repeatedly assaulted them and threatened to kill them.

He said that some passersby informed the police after hearing their cries for help but the accused fled the spot before the cops reached the scene.

A senior cop revealed, “We had received a call on the 112 helpline that two persons were being attacked, following which we immediately reached the spot and rushed the couple to the Kharar civil hospital.”

Mullanpur station house officer, inspector Satinder Singh said the man initially had heated arguments with his in-laws following which they opened attack on him. “We have arrested the woman’s brother and her cousin. The rest of the accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.

The case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mullanpur police station.