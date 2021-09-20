Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple who duped Chandigarh residents of 1 crore through kitty schemes nabbed
chandigarh news

Couple who duped Chandigarh residents of 1 crore through kitty schemes nabbed

Earlier, they would pay back everyone at a higher interest than banks, eliciting interest of more people. But after they got investments worth over ₹1 crore from around 200 people, they disappeared from the city in September 2017
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Since fleeing from Chandigarh, they had settled in Naveli Basti, Pune, police said. (Shutterstock)

A husband-wife duo, who was on the run for nearly four years after duping several city residents of over 1 crore through kitty schemes, has been nabbed, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Jatinder Singh, alias Happy, and his wife, Manu Sandal, who used to live at Dhanas village in Chandigarh, till 2017, were arrested from Pune on September 16.

Since fleeing from Chandigarh, they had settled in Naveli Basti, Pune, police said.

According to investigators, the couple had been offering kitty schemes to Chandigarh residents for over 10 years. Earlier, they would pay back everyone at a higher interest than banks, eliciting interest of more people. But after they got investments worth over 1 crore from around 200 people, they disappeared from the city in September 2017.

After being brought to the city, the accused were produced before a local court and sent to three-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spouse visa: Ludhiana resident duped by wife, in-laws

Haryana allows colleges, polytechnics to open; no decision on residential varsities yet

Haryana Police women constable exam: Ambala roads choked as 50,000 appear for two-day exam

Chandigarh MC polls: Bansal calls upon residents to end BJP rule in city
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP