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Court acquits man of abduction, rape charges; flags serious lapses in probe

The judgment was delivered by the court of principal sessions judge, Kishtwar, Sudhir Kumar Khajuria, in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 376 (punishment of rape), 366 (kidnapping a woman), 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with a criminal intent a married woman) and 343 (Wrongful confinement for three or more days) of the Indian Penal Code at Chatroo police station, in 2021

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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A Kishtwar court has acquitted a man accused in an alleged abduction and rape case, observing that the prosecution failed to establish charges beyond reasonable doubt and that the investigation suffered from “serious lapses”.

The court extended the benefit of doubt to the accused and acquitted him of all charges. (File)

The judgment was delivered by the court of principal sessions judge, Kishtwar, Sudhir Kumar Khajuria, in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 376 (punishment of rape), 366 (kidnapping a woman), 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with a criminal intent a married woman) and 343 (Wrongful confinement for three or more days) of the Indian Penal Code at Chatroo police station, in 2021.

According to the prosecution, in June 2021 a married woman was travelling to her parental home when the accused, known to her through her husband, offered her water allegedly laced with an intoxicating substance, causing her to lose consciousness and was repeatedly sexually assaulted for several days in a forest area.

The complaint was lodged by husband when the woman did not reach her destination. She was later recovered from Batote, following which the accused was arrested.

It observed that when material witnesses remain unexamined, the alleged scene of occurrence is not established, and investigation remains incomplete, a conviction cannot be sustained merely on the basis of allegations.

The court extended the benefit of doubt to the accused and acquitted him of all charges.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Court acquits man of abduction, rape charges; flags serious lapses in probe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Court acquits man of abduction, rape charges; flags serious lapses in probe
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