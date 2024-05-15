Court awards 3 year jail term in Panchkula land grab case

In connection with preparing a fake will to grab the land of Janendra Gurukul School, local court awarded 3 year jail to Sukhwinder Singh. The convict was granted bail after court suspended sentence for one month allowing time to convict to file appeal. (iStock)

The court of district and sessions judge, Praveen Kumar Lal, on Tuesday also imposed a fine of ₹70,000 on him. The court on Monday had acquitted seven persons, including three revenue officials while convicting Singh for forgery of will to get the land transferred in his name. The convict was granted bail after court suspended sentence for one month allowing time to convict to file appeal.

The case was registered on August 3, 2012, by director general, State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana.

It was alleged that GS Virk, the then DRO; Narinder Singh, the then naib tehsildar; kanungo Arun Dutt and others, after taking hefty ₹2-crore bribe from Sukhwinder and others, tried to sanction the valuable land of Janendra Gurukul, Kalka Road, Panchkula, on the basis of a fabricated will. They later destroyed the record.

Taking advantage of a mistake of revenue officials recording Janendra Gurukul’s estate manager’s name as Ram lal instead of “Rup Lal,” accused Sukhwinder got a fake will registered in 2006 in respect of the school’s land, measuring 22 bighas.

During inquiry, it was also found that kanungo Arun Dutt took ₹20,000 as bribe from Sukhwinder. Further, DRO GS Virk and halqa patwari Ranbir Singh issued wrong mutation letters in respect of the land, and patwari Rakesh Kumar cancelled the “fard badar” and made a wrong report.

Thereon, accused Sukhwinder entered into an agreement with Gurcharanjit Singh and Surinder Kumar Mittal to sell the said land for ₹25 crore, and received ₹10.15 crore as earnest money from them.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had chargesheeted all accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7, 8 and 13 (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.