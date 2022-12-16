Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Court denies bail to former Zirakpur MC executive officer Girish Verma

Court denies bail to former Zirakpur MC executive officer Girish Verma

Published on Dec 16, 2022 01:02 AM IST

As per the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), despite being unemployed,Girish Verma, a former executive officer (EO), his wife Sangeeta Verma and son Vikas Verma own a total 10 and five properties, respectively

On December 8, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) had filed a charge sheet against Girish Verma, who is accused of amassing properties worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore, far beyond his income sources. (iStock photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A local court on Thursday dismissed the regular bail plea of Girish Verma, a former executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council, arrested for disproportionate assets on October 12.

On December 8, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) had filed a charge sheet against Verma, who is accused of amassing properties worth 15 crore, far beyond his income sources.

Among these properties are commercial showrooms in Zirakpur and Panchkula, and houses in Panchkula and Ludhiana. Besides Verma also purchased plots in Kansal, Chandigarh; Dhakoli, Zirakpur, and Khudal Kalan, Mansa. Apart from this, he had invested 1.32 crore in two developer firms in the name of his son, according to the charge sheet, which runs into 3,433 pages and has listed 33 witnesses.

As per the bureau, despite being unemployed, both Verma’s wife Sangeeta Verma and son Vikas Verma own a total 10 and five properties, respectively. Also, Verma was found to have travelled to multiple countries, including Hong Kong, Germany, Thailand and Dubai, during his tenure.

Friday, December 16, 2022
