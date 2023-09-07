Graft case: Amritsar Improvement Trust lawyer’s pre-arrest bail plea dismissed

A local court on Wednesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail application of Gautam Majithia, an advocate of the Improvement Trust, Amritsar, in a graft case.

Gautam, who has been absconding, was booked for accepting a bribe of ₹8 lakh in lieu of getting the land acquisition compensation released in July by the vigilance bureau.

He was booked on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, a resident of Pratap Avenue, Amritsar. Jatinder had lodged a complaint on an anti-corruption portal on May 18, citing that Majithia had demanded ₹20 lakh for the release of the additional compensation of the 20 bigha acquired by the Improvement Trust on March 25, 2022. A court had ordered the release of 20% compensation for the land to the complainant. When Jatinder approached the advocate, he demanded ₹20 lakh to get it released, of which, he took ₹8 lakh as a bribe.

“There are serious allegations against the accused. It comes out that the applicant has got a criminal bent of mind. Thus, on account of grave and serious allegations against the accused, he is not entitled to discretionary equitable relief of pre-arrest bail, which is to be granted in exceptional cases and not in routine,” said Randhir Verma, additional sessions judge (ASJ), in his order.

“It is meant to save the innocent persons from harassment and inconvenience and not to screen the culprits from arrest and custodial interrogation. Therefore, the custodial interrogation of applicant is necessary for complete and effective investigation. In case, custodial interrogation of applicant is denied to the investigating agency that would leave many loose ends and gaps in the investigation affecting the investigation being carried out adversely, which is not called for,” the order further said.

