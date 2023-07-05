Extortion case against Mukhtar Ansari: Mohali court issues fresh notices to cops

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harpreet Kaur, presiding over the trial in an extortion case filed against jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has issued fresh notices to two remaining prosecution witnesses asking them to appear before the court on July 15. Ansari appeared before the court for a hearing through video conferencing on July 1.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is presently lodged in Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh. (HT File)

Earlier, the notices sent to prosecution witnesses ASI Jaspal Singh and lady constable Palwinder Kaur remained unserved and the notice issued was also not received back by the court.

In the meantime, sub-inspector (SI) Ram Darshan stated before the court that in the present FIR neither the investigation was marked to him nor he has done any investigation.

The complainant Umang Jindal had also filed an exemption from personal appearance on July 1 following which the court directed the counsel for the complainant advocate Varun Sharma to produce the complainant on the next date of the hearing.

The charges against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was named in the case of calling a builder through video conferencing and demanding ₹10 crore as extortion, was filed in April earlier this year.

Ansari is presently lodged in Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh. It was on January 25, earlier this year, that the court dismissed the application for discharging Ansari in an extortion case registered in 2019 at Mataur police station.

The court had observed the prima facie case made out against accused Mukhtar Ansari. In 2019, a builder in Mohali submitted a complaint to the police against Ansari, alleging that he had received a call from the gangster who demanded ₹10 crore from him. After this, the police brought Ansari from UP jail on a production warrant. On March 10, 2021, the Mohali police filed a chargesheet against Ansari.

