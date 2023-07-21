Money laundering case: Notice to ED on bail plea of MD of IREO group

A local court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the bail application moved by the managing director of real estate development company IREO, Lalit Goyal, who is presently lodged in jail in a money laundering case.

A local court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the bail application moved by the managing director of real estate development company IREO, Lalit Goyal, who is presently lodged in jail in a money laundering case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ED is likely to file reply on July 25, when the bail plea comes up for hearing. Goyal was arrested by ED in a money-laundering case linked to a corruption case against suspended Haryana judicial officer, Sudhir Parmar.

On April 17, Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) registered a case under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against a judicial officer of additional district and sessions rank, Sudhir Parmar, under Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly favouring real estate developers Roop Bansal and his brother Basant Bansal of M3M and Lalit Goyal of IREO Group, as per the ACB’s FIR.

Parmar, who was placed under suspension on April 27 by the high court, was presiding over as the special CBI and PMLA judge at Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the ACB FIR, the ED had started investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after registering an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on June 13.

Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal were arrested by the ED and so was the nephew, Ajay Parmar, of the judicial officer. Goyal was first arrested in 2021 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a ‘multi-crore real estate scam’, but in April 2022 was granted regular bail by the apex court on medical grounds.