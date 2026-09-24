Court issues notice to Olympian DSP over hospital assault complaint

The legal trouble for Olympian boxer and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jai Bhagwan has increased after a court in Siwani in Bhiwani district issued him notice in connection with an alleged assault on a hospital security guard during a dispute over parking a vehicle in May 2025.

The incident took place on May 6, 2025, at Shri Krishna Pranami Hospital in Siwani. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to information, the court of the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Siwani Dharampal, has sought Jai Bhagwan’s response to the complaint challenging the police closure report in the case. It has also sought a report from Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Mishra on the circumstances surrounding the incident. The matter will come up for hearing on October 14.

The incident took place on May 6, 2025, at Shri Krishna Pranami Hospital in Siwani. An FIR was registered at the Siwani police station the following day on the complaint of Navratan, a security guard from Rupana village.

According to the complaint, a water tanker was scheduled to arrive at a Dharamshala near the hospital, but a vehicle allegedly belonging to the then Siwani DSP Jai Bhagwan was parked at the spot where the tanker was to be stationed. Navratan said he was asked by the hospital management to request the DSP to move the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} The security guard alleged that Jai Bhagwan became angry over the request, pulled him outside and assaulted him with kicks and punches. Later a CCTV footage of the incident, recorded in darkness, had also surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The security guard alleged that Jai Bhagwan became angry over the request, pulled him outside and assaulted him with kicks and punches. Later a CCTV footage of the incident, recorded in darkness, had also surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

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Navratan alleged that hospital staff intervened after the incident and took him for treatment. He claimed that Jai Bhagwan subsequently reached the hospital, identified himself as the Siwani DSP and apologised to him, admitting his mistake.

An FIR was registered on May 7, 2025, under Section 115 (2) and 126 (2) of the BNS. However, police later filed a closure report in the case, giving relief to the accused. Navratan subsequently challenged the closure report before the court, alleging that the investigation had not been conducted properly.

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The complainant alleged that records relating to his treatment at the hospital were not properly maintained and that the investigation was influenced because the accused himself was a police officer.

Navratan’s counsel, advocate Zile Singh Kantiwal, said that the preliminary evidence of the complainant and a witness, Sanjay, had been recorded before the court. He said the court had issued notice to the proposed accused, being a public servant, under the relevant legal provisions and sought his response.

“A report containing facts and circumstances of the incident alleged in the complaint be sought from the SP, Bhiwani, being the officer superior to public servant (police official) for the date fixed. The notice to the proposed accused and the Bhiwani SP be accompanied with a copy of complaint with its documents,” reads the order.

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Jai Bhagwan has been posted in Tohana of Fatehabad district. On being asked whether he has got the notice, Bhiwani SP Mayank Mishra said he will get it examined from his office.