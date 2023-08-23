News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 get life imprisonment for acid attack on law student in Srinagar

2 get life imprisonment for acid attack on law student in Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Aug 23, 2023 12:03 AM IST

The principal sessions judge, Srinagar, sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh each on them. The court sentenced two convicts to life imprisonment in a 2014 case for attacking a law student with acid in Srinagar.

A local court on Tuesday sentenced two convicts to life imprisonment in a 2014 case for attacking a law student with acid in Srinagar. (Representational image)
The principal sessions judge, Srinagar, sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of 5 lakh each on them.

Last week, the court convicted Irshad Amin Wani and Mohammed Umar after they were found guilty of the offences punishable under Section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.), Section 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false evidence to screen offender).

On Tuesday, Judge Jawad Ahmed awarded the life sentence after stating that the “horrific act” of the convicts was not a spontaneous one, but rather a well-thought-of, well-planned and organized act.

“The convicts are hereby sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of 25,000 each for the offence punishable under Section 120-B RPC, in default of payment of the fine they shall undergo further imprisonment for one year. The convicts are sentenced to suffer imprisonment for life and fine of 5 lakhs each for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 326-A RPC read with Section 120-B RPC,” the court order read.

The family of the victim hailed the decision saying that they got justice after years. The special public prosecutor who pleaded the case on behalf of the state said the quantum of the decision will send a strong message in society.

