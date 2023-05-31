Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC stay on panel’s directive paves way for PGI non-faculty staff promotions

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
May 31, 2023 04:01 AM IST

Court orders a stay on National Commission for Scheduled Caste directive to cease functioning of PGIMER’s department promotion committees

In a relief for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s non-faculty staff members, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a stay on the directives of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) ordering the institute to cease the functioning of its department promotion committees.

The bench of justice Manoj Bajaj, after hearing arguments in the writ petition filed by the PGI Employees Union (Non-Faculty), stayed the directive.

The development ensures that the non-faculty employees will now be eligible for promotions in vacant positions. The enhanced staff strength is in turn expected to improve patient care services, thereby reducing queues and waiting periods.

The court has also passed the notice of motion for August 17, 2023. In a letter dated January 10, 2023, the NCSC directed PGI to suspend the department promotion committees.

On March 20, 2023, All PGI General and OBC Category Employees Association represented against the directive citing court judgments over the powers of NCSC, which, as per them, did not allow interference in service matters.

The non-faculty staff union had also raised the issue during a on March 6 meeting under the chairpersonship of PGIMER director Vivek Lal to no avail.

The union, represented by advocate Karan Singla, then filed a writ petition before the court on May 25, 2023. The petition was officially registered on May 29 and scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

NCSC’s directions had resulted in numerous high-ranking positions across over 300 categories in various cadres remaining vacant, resulting in reduced efficiency of the hospital.

