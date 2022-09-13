Court’s ruling in Gyanvapi mosque case supports BJP narrative, claims PDP chief

JAMMU: Following the verdict by the Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi mosque case, the former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed regrets that courts themselves were not adhering to their rulings and “India may become Vishwa Guru in dismantling mosques under the BJP rule’.

“My view is that courts themselves are not adhering to their rulings, which said that after 1947 status quo shall be maintained on all religious places, whether temples, mosques or other places of worship. In this context, parliament also passed an act but now courts are not following their ruling,” she told reporters here.

“What can I say? BJP has no jobs for the people, who are getting poorer day by day. Inflation is skyrocketing. Except for two people, who have become rich and leading businessmen in the world under BJP rule, the common people are left to suffer,” she said and accused the BJP of diverting the attention of common people from real issues.

“Therefore, the Hindu-Muslim card suits them and achieves their purpose of demolishing mosques. Probably, we may not become ‘Vishwa Guru’ in other things but we may become one in dismantling mosques,” she said.

Earlier, she also expressed her views on social media.

“Court ruling on Gyanvapi despite Places of Worship Act will lead to rabble-rousing and create a communal atmosphere which ironically plays into BJP’s agenda. It’s a sorry state of affairs that courts don’t follow their rulings,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

The Varanasi districts and sessions court on Monday upheld the maintainability of the Hindu side’s petition in the Gyanvapi mosque complex case.

The PDP president regretted that none was allowed to speak under BJP rule and that the voices were being muzzled.

“None is allowed to talk… voices are being muzzled. The LG should look into this rather than spending public money on PR exercises. There is nothing good on the ground. Every strata of the society, be Gujjars, Bakkerwals, Kashmiri Muslims, Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras and others, they are being harassed under BJP rule,” she said.

She also said that Pandit employees have been left to fend for themselves by the LG’s administration under BJP rule at the Centre.

“They are being made sacrificial goats. The blue-eyed employees of the BJP have been relocated to Jammu but others have been left to fend for themselves. Their salaries have been withheld and they are being harassed because they are not willing to return to Valley to serve their jobs,” she said and added that the administration has failed to provide KPs with a secure atmosphere in the valley.

“Majority of them live in rented accommodation in Kashmir. The government has not provided accommodation to all of them. Their lives are in perils. Nothing is normal in Kashmir but this government doesn’t want to accept the reality. If Pandits flee the valley, they expose their claims of normalcy,” she added.

She also said that the BJP trampled upon the constitution when it used a “brute” majority to its advantaged and revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

“The special status and flag were given to us under the Constitution of India but BJP snatched them because of brute majority with them. The Constitution of India was also shredded with impunity and the entire nation watched it silently. Today, fundamental rights are being snatched away. Journalists are sent to jail, activists are in jail, and politicians are forced to keep quiet. Now, people are realizing gradually how BJP is shredding the constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar,” she said.

