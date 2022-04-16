Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines

Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government.

As per data shared by the UT health department, seven private hospitals in Chandigarh are administering booster shots to adults and are left with a combined stock of only 1,300 doses, including Covishield and Covaxin. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.

Since April 10, only 355 people have come forward to take the booster shot in Chandigarh. The dose, for those aged 18 to 60, is available only at private hospitals against a charge, while those aged over 60 can get it for free at government centres.

The Union government has capped the price of the third dose at ₹225 for both Covishield and Covaxin, but allowed private vaccination centres to charge up to ₹150 per dose as service charge.

Only those who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the shot and a prior appointment via Centre’s CoWin website is required.

Dr RS Bedi, who runs Bedi Hospital in Chandigarh, said, “Only 10-15 people are getting booster doses per day. The Covishield vaccines were purchased for ₹600 each, but now the central government has capped the price at half of that. This is a loss to private hospitals and we will not buy more till we get good response from people.”

Dr Neeraj, managing director of Chaitanya Hospital, said, “Around 30-40 people are getting booster doses everyday. Since our hospital is a chain, we are sourcing more stock from other hospitals, but not directly placing an order.”

Dr Hardeep Singh, managing director of Santokh Hospital, said, “The government policies are not favourable for private hospitals and we are suffering a huge loss. Also, the private hospitals have asked vaccine manufacturers to give compensation on the stock, which was purchased at higher price but is being sold at lower rates. If compensation is given, we can get more vaccines using that money. But, as of now, we will not place orders for fresh stock as the response is also tepid.”

The private hospitals said that the 60 plus pollution, which is more vulnerable to Covid-19, are getting free vaccines from government hospitals and people of the 18 to 59 age group are not showing interest in getting the booster dose, especially when it is paid.

