Covid cases dip, but govt hospitals in Chandigarh yet to start walk-in OPDs

Even though the second wave of the pandemic seems to have flattened in UT, the two tertiary-care government hospitals in Chandigarh—Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32 — have yet to start walk-in out-patient departments (OPD) facility.

The physical OPDs in the city’s three government hospitals were suspended after a sudden surge in infections in April. In the last 15 days, however, UT recorded 276 cases and 4 deaths.

From June 21, PGIMER had started providing physical consultations at its OPDs, but the facility was made available for only severely-ill patients with prior appointment booked through the hospital’s tele-consultation portal.

On an average, only 1,200 to 1,500 patients are being called for physical consultations by the doctors, per day but the hospital holds the capacity to physically examine at least 10,000 patients daily, like in pre-Covid times. Many patients are complaining that despite requests, the doctors at tele-consultations are not booking their appointments for physical examination.

Director of PGIMER Dr Jagat Ram said, “On an average, 4,000 people are consulting at PGIMER’s OPD daily and of them, 1200-1500 are being physically examined while the rest are being given consultation through telephones. We are waiting for Covid-19 cases to drop further and then we will gradually increase the per day physical consultation capacity. We cannot open a walk-in OPD at present as the crowd could lead to spreading of infection.”

Dr Ram added that he has asked hospital authorities to provide treatment to emergency patients, even if they are visiting the OPD without any prior appointment. “Some patients, especially from poor classes, do not know how to book an appointment and visit the hospital directly. We take appropriate Covid measures but are providing them the treatment.”

Meanwhile in GMCH-32, patients are still awaiting physical consultations.

Director-principal of GMCH-32 Dr Jasbinder Kaur said, “From July 5, we will start calling patients for physical consultation but only after they book appointments through tele-medicine. We have decided to conduct Covid-19 tests for patients arriving at OPDs, but there are no plans yet to start walk-in OPDs.”

On the other hand, walk-in OPD has already started at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, and over 1,000 patients are visiting the hospital daily.

‘PGIMER should vaccinate people arriving at OPDs’

Former PGIMER director Dr KK Talwar, who is heading Punjab government’s expert group on Covid, said that PGIMER should now start physical consultation in OPDs in a phased manner. “Even if Covid patients are being treated at the hospital, PGIMER can call more than 1,500 patients daily for physical consultation. The hospital should open OPDs till late evening so that crowd management can be done and social distancing can be implemented. The number of physical consultations will double if timings are increased,” said Dr Talwar.

He added, “Also, PGI can vaccinate people coming to the OPDs who have not taken the jabs so far. This will help avert the third wave.”