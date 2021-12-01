Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: Chandigarh tricity's monthly tally sees 40% rise in November
chandigarh news

Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s monthly tally sees 40% rise in November

The monthly Covid case tally in the Chandigarh tricity area showed an uptick in November, for the first time after the second wave peaked in May this year
The Chandigarh tricity recorded 304 Covid cases in November, nearly 40% rise from the figures in October. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:56 AM IST
ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh

The monthly Covid-19 case tally in the tricity showed an uptick in November, for the first time after the second wave peaked in May this year.

The tricity recorded 304 cases in November, nearly 40% rise from the figures in October. It has added to the concern of health authorities, which are bracing for the new Omicron variant of the virus.

In October, the tricity had recorded 219 Covid-19 cases, with Chandigarh being the worst hit with 102 cases, followed by 82 in Mohali and 35 in Panchkula. In November, the number went up to 304, with Mohali reporting 127 cases, followed by 114 in Chandigarh and 63 in Panchkula.

In fact, Panchkula’s November tally is the highest in the past five months. Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded no fatality in November, a first since the pandemic broke out last March.

During the month, the single-day tally peaked at 26 on November 26. The case fatality rate remained in control, with no death reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula, and just four patients succumbing in Mohali. Even October had witnessed just five deaths. With 46,245 cases and 790 deaths, May had proved to be the deadliest for the tricity.

Infra, facilities being ramped up

Dr GD Puri, head of the PGIMER’s Covid management panel, said: “Earlier, patients with kidney, liver or heart problems were getting infected with Covid-19. But now, patients with primary lung symptoms are getting hospitalised. This is a worrisome situation.”

Dr Puri said even those people who have been vaccinated are contracting the virus and a few severe cases have also surfaced. “We have enough standby beds and ventilators, and facilities will be scaled up as per the situation,” he said.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said: “So far, no case of Omicron variant has been reported, and there is nothing to be worried about. We have ramped up our infrastructure and testing to control the rise in the number of cases.”

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik on Tuesday held a meeting with the health department and gave directions to strengthen the infrastructure and facilities in view of the new variant. He emphasised on a five-pronged strategy: test, trace, track, vaccinate and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Even the Chandigarh health department issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging unvaccinated residents to come forward and get jabbed and asking all to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

