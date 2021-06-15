Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims 1 life, 52 test positive in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Covid claims 1 life, 52 test positive in Ludhiana

There are 1,267 active patients in the district at present; the total number of coronavirus cases in Ludhiana since the beginning of the pandemic is 86,317, including 2,064 deaths
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:58 AM IST
A medic administers a Covid vaccine dose to a woman in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The district continued to breathe easy as far as number of fresh cases and fatalities due to coronavirus are concerned with one death being reported and 52 people testing positive in Ludhiana on Monday.

There are 1,267 active patients in the district at present. The deceased is a 71-year-old woman of Samrala, who succumbed to the contagion in SPS hospital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ludhiana since the beginning of the pandemic is 86,317, including 2,064 deaths.

The fatality rate is 2.39% while 27 patients are on ventilators in various hospitals in the city. It was in the last week of February this year that the daily count of cases was below 60.

Meanwhile, two fresh cases of mucormycosis were reported in the district while two patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, as per the health department officials.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district has increased to 116, out of which 17 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP