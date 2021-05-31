Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims 18 more lives, 412 test positive in Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

Covid claims 18 more lives, 412 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

Both Mohali and Chandigarh reported 182 fresh cases, while 48 people were found infected in Panchkula
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Positivity rate dropped to 3.5% in Panchkula and stood at 4% and 5.5% in Mohali and Chandigarh, respectively.

The second wave of Covid-19 continued to recede with just 412 people testing positive in the tricity on Sunday, down from the previous day’s tally of 467 and the peak of 2,612 recorded on May 10.

However, 18 more people lost their lives to the virus, up from Saturday’s death toll of 14, but considerably lower than the peak of 38 logged on May 5.

Also read: High drama as 4 patients succumb within 1.5 hours at Chandigarh hospital

Both Mohali and Chandigarh reported 182 fresh cases, while 48 people were found infected in Panchkula. In Mohali, it was after 75 days that the daily count went down below 200.

In terms of deaths, Mohali recorded seven, followed by six in Panchkula and five in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, positivity rate dropped to 3.5% in Panchkula and stood at 4% and 5.5% in Mohali and Chandigarh, respectively.

Positivity rate is the true indicator of the growth or decline in the spread of an infection, as it is the proportion of people testing positive among all those sampled. During the peak of the second wave, it had remained around 20-25%.

With more people being discharged than those testing positive, the tricity’s active case load has plunged to 6,155 from the peak of 24,201 on May 12, and recovery rate has gone above 94% across the three jurisdictions. In fact, Chandigarh reported 509 recoveries and the number stood at 450 in Mohali on Sunday.

Those dead in Chandigarh included two women, aged 42 and 52. The remaining three were senior citizens, aged between 61 and 65. In Panchkula, besides three women, aged 45, 55 and 64, three seniors in the age group of 79-85 succumbed to the virus. According to experts, the number of fatalities will take some time to decline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch

6-year-old’s adorable video to PM Modi on homework catches J&K L-G's attention
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP