Covid claims five lives, infects 69 more in Ludhiana

Covid claimed five more lives in the district in the last 24 hours even as 69 others caught the infection, health officials said on Thursday.

The deceased include four males, aged 77, 74, 63 and 29 from Daresi Road, Karnail Singh Nagar, Khedi Malod, and Shimlapuri Area respectively, and a 75-year-old woman from BRS Nagar.

Ludhiana has so far seen 2,257 Covid deaths.

The district’s count of active cases stands at 670, of which 605 are under home isolation and 65 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. Nine patients, including three residents of the city, are on ventilator support.