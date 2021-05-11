Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims highest 198 deaths in a day in Punjab
Covid claims highest 198 deaths in a day in Punjab

Punjab on Monday witnessed highest ever single-day Covid-related deaths with 198 people losing their lives, besides 8,625 fresh infections
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:13 AM IST
A woman gets the COVID-19 vaccine at Government School Parsram Nagar in Bathinda on Sunday. (HT File)

Punjab on Monday witnessed highest ever single-day Covid-related deaths with 198 people losing their lives, besides 8,625 fresh infections.

As per the government media bulletin, maximum 30 deaths occurred in Ludhiana, followed by 19 in Bathinda, 11 in Ferozepur, 10 in Amritsar, nine in Hoshiarpur, eight each in Fazilka and Jalandhar, and five in Faridkot.

Ludhiana district also recorded maximum fresh infections with 1,470 people found positive for the virus, followed by 1,382 cases in SAS Nagar (Mohali). Other districts which registered the high load of fresh cases include Jalandhar (619), Patiala (676), Amritsar (561), Bathinda (629), Pathankot (396) and Muktsar (401).

As many as 9,276 patients are on oxygen beds, while 298 are on ventilator support.

SAS Nagar’s positivity rate highest

SAS Nagar district registered highest positivity rate of 33.85% on the day, followed by 27.99% in Mansa, 24.21% in Fazilka, 22.07% in Pathankot, 20.51% in Bathinda.

