Covid: Eight more cases surface in Chandigarh tricity

Eight more cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the tricity on Saturday, with four people testing positive in Chandigarh, followed by three in Panchkula and one in Mohali. The count stood at seven on Friday.

Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded for fourth consecutive day. Five people have succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh this month, while Mohali has reported just one death and Panchkula has recorded none.

The active caseload in the tricity stands at 92, with 42 patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. Recovery rate is above 98% across the three areas, while daily positivity rate was recorded below 0.3%.