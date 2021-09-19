Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Eight more cases surface in Chandigarh tricity
The active caseload in the tricity stands at 92, with 42 Covid patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. (AP)
The active caseload in the tricity stands at 92, with 42 Covid patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. (AP)
chandigarh news

Covid: Eight more cases surface in Chandigarh tricity

Eight more Covid cases surfaced in the tricity on Saturday, with four people testing positive in Chandigarh, followed by three in Panchkula and one in Mohali
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:11 AM IST

Eight more cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the tricity on Saturday, with four people testing positive in Chandigarh, followed by three in Panchkula and one in Mohali. The count stood at seven on Friday.

Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded for fourth consecutive day. Five people have succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh this month, while Mohali has reported just one death and Panchkula has recorded none.

The active caseload in the tricity stands at 92, with 42 patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. Recovery rate is above 98% across the three areas, while daily positivity rate was recorded below 0.3%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.