Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Haryana records two more deaths, nine new cases
chandigarh news

Covid: Haryana records two more deaths, nine new cases

Haryana reported two more Covid-19-related fatalities on Saturday that took the death toll to 9,683, while nine new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,543
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST
(HT Photo)

Haryana reported two more Covid-19-related fatalities on Saturday that took the death toll to 9,683, while nine new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,543.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Yamunanagar and Jhajjar districts.

Of the new cases, three were reported from Gurgaon district, it said. The total active cases in the state stands at 295. The overall recoveries from the infection have reached 7,60,221, while the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs one more death, 36 fresh cases

Panchkula: Man, two minor sons killed as bikes collide in Barwala

Harish Rawat asks people to vote carefully in 2022

Chandigarh: SSP to keep an eye on working of beat cops
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP