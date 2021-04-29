Covid in Ludhiana: 18 deaths in a single day match first wave’s highest toll

Topping its daily Covid deaths for the third day in a row, Ludhiana on Thursday recorded 18 deaths, hitting a peak not only this year, but also matching the highest toll during the pandemic’s first wave in August and September last year.

The district had last seen 18 deaths only on August 31 and September 3 in 2020. On Tuesday, Ludhiana registered 13 casualties, which rose to 15 on Wednesday and 18 in the latest count.

Among Thursday’s fatalities, 12 were women, the youngest being 35 years old.

On the uptick again, the daily cases hit 1,350 on Thursday, second only to the all-time high of 1,389 cases recorded on April 25.

This pushed the active cases past the 8,000 mark and the total to 53,794.

Of the 8,012 patients still recuperating, 119 are admitted at government hospitals and 1,160 at private facilities, while the majority are in home isolation. As many as 20 patients are on ventilator support.

Recoveries reach 44,394

The total recoveries so far stand at 44,394 (82.5%), slightly ahead of the national average of 82.1%. Among these, 28,888 patients have recovered through home isolation and tele-consulation, said civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeewan Kakkar.

Dr Kakkar said rapid response teams had been constituted in each block of the district to look after patients in home isolation. “’Patients are immediately shifted to appropriate health facility if their condition deteriorates,” he added.

A 24x7 helpline (0161-2444-193) is also available for information about Covid-19 symptoms, and testing and treatment facilities, the civil surgeon said.

10 senior citizens among deceased

The female fatalities on Thursday were a 77-year-old from Chandigarh Road, a 71-year-old from South City, a 69-year-old from Shimlapuri, a 65-year-old from Kohara, a 63-year-old from Civil Lines, a 60-year-old from Kabir Basti, a 59-year-old from New Amar Nagar, a 58-year-old from Doraha, a 50-year-old from Durga Colony, a 49-year-old from Focal Point, a 44-year-old from Rishi Nagar and a 35- year-old from Gagan Nagar.

The male deceased were two aged 67, from Jeevan Nagar and Rishi Nagar, a 64-year-old from Shashi Mohalla, a 60-year-old from Surjeet Colony, a 53-year-old from Indira Colony and a 48-year-old from Model Town.

Among the latest infections, 17 were reported from Dugri’s Urban Estate, Phase 1 and 2, which were declared containment zones on April 18. Over 500 residents of these areas have tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks.

Eight more areas sealed

Taking note of the surging cases, the district administration notified eight more areas as micro-containment zones. These are located at Durgapuri, Haibowal, Akalgarh village, Model Town, Rajguru Nagar, Geeta Mandir Ashram, Tharike, Basant Avenue and Maya Nagar.

Topping its daily Covid deaths for the third day in a row, Ludhiana on Thursday recorded 18 deaths, hitting a peak not only this year, but also matching the highest toll during the pandemic’s first wave in August and September last year. The district had last seen 18 deaths only on August 31 and September 3 in 2020. On Tuesday, Ludhiana registered 13 casualties, which rose to 15 on Wednesday and 18 in the latest count. Among Thursday’s fatalities, 12 were women, the youngest being 35 years old. On the uptick again, the daily cases hit 1,350 on Thursday, second only to the all-time high of 1,389 cases recorded on April 25. This pushed the active cases past the 8,000 mark and the total to 53,794. Of the 8,012 patients still recuperating, 119 are admitted at government hospitals and 1,160 at private facilities, while the majority are in home isolation. As many as 20 patients are on ventilator support. Recoveries reach 44,394 MORE FROM THIS SECTION Dowry harassment: Ludhiana woman sets herself on fire; husband, his mother booked Haryana issues posting, transfer orders of 26 IPS officers Two held for remdesivir black-marketing in Panipat With 13,947 new Covid cases, Haryana registers yet another biggest single-day spike The total recoveries so far stand at 44,394 (82.5%), slightly ahead of the national average of 82.1%. Among these, 28,888 patients have recovered through home isolation and tele-consulation, said civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeewan Kakkar. Dr Kakkar said rapid response teams had been constituted in each block of the district to look after patients in home isolation. “’Patients are immediately shifted to appropriate health facility if their condition deteriorates,” he added. A 24x7 helpline (0161-2444-193) is also available for information about Covid-19 symptoms, and testing and treatment facilities, the civil surgeon said. 10 senior citizens among deceased The female fatalities on Thursday were a 77-year-old from Chandigarh Road, a 71-year-old from South City, a 69-year-old from Shimlapuri, a 65-year-old from Kohara, a 63-year-old from Civil Lines, a 60-year-old from Kabir Basti, a 59-year-old from New Amar Nagar, a 58-year-old from Doraha, a 50-year-old from Durga Colony, a 49-year-old from Focal Point, a 44-year-old from Rishi Nagar and a 35- year-old from Gagan Nagar. The male deceased were two aged 67, from Jeevan Nagar and Rishi Nagar, a 64-year-old from Shashi Mohalla, a 60-year-old from Surjeet Colony, a 53-year-old from Indira Colony and a 48-year-old from Model Town. Among the latest infections, 17 were reported from Dugri’s Urban Estate, Phase 1 and 2, which were declared containment zones on April 18. Over 500 residents of these areas have tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks. Eight more areas sealed Taking note of the surging cases, the district administration notified eight more areas as micro-containment zones. These are located at Durgapuri, Haibowal, Akalgarh village, Model Town, Rajguru Nagar, Geeta Mandir Ashram, Tharike, Basant Avenue and Maya Nagar.