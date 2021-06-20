Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid jabs cross million milestone in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Covid jabs cross million milestone in Ludhiana

The administration has scaled up the vaccination drive and intend to vaccinate another million people over the next two months; authorities should not doubt the efficacy of either vaccine — Covishield or Covaxin — as they are both effective and safe
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The Ludhiana administration has a stock of 55,000 Covid vaccines. (HT Photo)

The district has successfully administered vaccines against the coronavirus disease to one million residents in five months. With this, Ludhiana has become the first district in Punjab to have achieved the feat.

Hailing doctors, paramedics, non governmental organisations and other stakeholders engaged in the inoculation drive, which was launched on January 16, MLA Surinder Dawar, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and municipal corporation councillor Mamta Ashu reached the civil hospital and congratulated the frontline workers.

“Notwithstanding the harsh winter or scorching heat, frontline workers have inoculated people in every nook and corner of the district,” the leaders said.

The DC said the administration had scaled up the vaccination drive as they intend to vaccinate another million people over the next two months. “The administration has a stock of 55,000 Covid vaccines and all eligible people should get the jab. As per experts, the third wave can be prevented by building herd immunity. This is possible only with speedy coverage of all beneficiaries,” he said.

Sharma said people should not doubt the efficacy of either vaccine — Covishield or Covaxin — as they are both effective and safe. Meanwhile, MC councillor Mamta Ashu appealed to all councillors, sarpanches, and resident welfare committees to encourage people to get vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP