Covid: Nine people test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

Nine more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Monday, against 11 cases on Sunday. Four cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by three from Mohali and two from Panchkula. No Covid fatality was recorded in the tricity on Monday.

Two cases were reported from Mohali, while one surfaced in Gharuan. In Chandigarh, the cases were reported from Sectors 7, 20 and 44.

Tricity’s active cases tally dipped to 65, with 31 patients still being infected in Mohali, 26 in Chandigarh and seven in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,366 positive cases, of which 64,520 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, the total cases recorded to date are 68,849. Among these, 67,749 patients have recovered and 1,069 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,777 includes 30, 391 recoveries and 378 casualties.